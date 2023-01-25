Contact Us
Police & Fire

7-Eleven Bandit Who Hit Clerk, Promised To Kill Customer In Worcester Robbery Busted: Police

Josh Lanier
A Worcester man robbed the 7-Eleven at 409 Park Ave. early Wednesday, Jan. 25.
A 40-year-old Worcester man is behind bars after he robbed a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, and threatened a customer, authorities said. 

William Cryer is charged with assault to rob, assault and battery, threatening to commit murder, and theft under $1,200, Worcester police said. 

Investigators said Cryer burst into the store just after 3 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk. He attacked the cashier and attempted to steal several items before threatening to kill one of the witnesses and running away from the store. 

