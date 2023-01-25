7-Eleven Bandit Who Hit Clerk, Promised To Kill Customer In Worcester Robbery Busted: Police

A 40-year-old Worcester man is behind bars after he robbed a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, and threatened a customer, authorities said.

William Cryer is charged with assault to rob, assault and battery, threatening to commit murder, and theft under $1,200, Worcester police said.

Investigators said Cryer burst into the store just after 3 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk. He attacked the cashier and attempted to steal several items before threatening to kill one of the witnesses and running away from the store.

