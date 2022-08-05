51-Year-Old Royalston Man Had Child Porn Featuring Toddlers: Police

A 51-year-old Worcester County man had child pornography on his phone, laptop, and an external hard drive, some of which featured toddlers, federal authorities said.

Kevin Divoll, of Royalston, was arrested this week and charged with possession of child pornography, the Department of Justice said on Friday, Aug. 5. Divoll, who works at a Veterans Affairs Medical facility in Leeds, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Federal authorities began investigating Divoll after they linked him to an IP address that was using Wi-Fi at the Leeds VA Medical Center to share child porn, officials said. Authorities searched his home Thursday and located a cell phone, laptop, and external hard drive with images and videos of children as young as toddlers.

