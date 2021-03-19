24-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed For 11 Traumatic, Random 'Reign Of Terror' Attacks In Massachusetts

A 24-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged with a series of random attacks and other related crimes last year that authorities described as a "reign of terror."

Middlesex County resident Clauvens Janvier, of Waltham, who was arrested on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, was charged on Thursday, March 18, for the violent attacks in Waltham last November, said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acting Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

Investigators determined that Janvier was allegedly responsible for 11 attacks that occurred across the city of Waltham, officials said.

The investigation conducted by Waltham Police, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police included:

an extensive review of cell phone data and records,

reviewing surveillance video,

forensic testing,

the execution of several search warrants,

interviewing victims and witnesses.

In the assaults, all of which targeted men, Janvier allegedly attacked the men using blunt objects, including a machete, seriously injuring many of the victims, police said.

Many of the victims were struck from behind and knocked unconscious in the string of random attacks, several needed to be hospitalized, Ryan said.

Janvier is also accused of firing a gun at a vehicle that was leaving a gas station following a confrontation with the driver.

The attacks occurred throughout the city and included an assault of a U.S. Postal mail carrier. None of the victims seemed to be connected or knew Janier, Waltham Police said.

“We hope that today’s charges will bring a greater sense of safety with the news that we have identified that alleged perpetrator responsible for the attacks," Ryan said.

Janvier faces numerous charges including:

Four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of assault and battery

Two counts of possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of ammunition

Improper storage of a firearm,

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Receiving stolen property

Carrying a dangerous weapon during a warrant arrest.

Considered "dangerous," Janvier has been held without bail since his December arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.