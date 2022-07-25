24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Central Massachusetts Weekend Crash

A 24-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Worcester this weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Grafton Street and Sunderland Road around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, Worcester Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcycle on the ground along with the driver pinned under a Toyota SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Initial investigation revealed the Toyota struck the motorcyclist while making a left turn onto Sunderland Road, police said. The motorcyclist was then thrown from his bike and trapped under the SUV.

The driver of the Toyota stayed on scene and worked with investigators. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.