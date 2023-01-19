23-Year-Old Ohio Man Killed In Auburn Crash

A 23-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, died Thursday morning, Jan. 19, following a multi-car crash in Auburn, officials said.

The Ohio man, whose name was not released, was driving a 2013 Mazda VST east on Route 90 just before 7:30 a.m. when he sideswiped a 60-year-old man's CX5 from Sturbridge, Massachusetts State police said. The impact forced the Sturbridge man through a guardrail and down an embankment.

The Ohio man then slammed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Paramedics rushed him to a UMass Memorial Hospital-Lakeside, where he later died of his injuries, troopers said. The Sturbridge man was taken to the same hospital with only minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep was unharmed, authorities said.

The crash closed two lanes of Route 90 for more than three hours Thursday morning as police cleared the scene. Troopers are still investigating the crash.

