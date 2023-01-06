12-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Westborough: Police

Westborough Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 12-year-old boy this week.

Police responded to a report of a young man being hit by a car at the rotary near West Main and Milk streets around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, police said on Facebook.

The boy was reportedly hit by the car going west while he was crossing on the crosswalk, police said. The car did not stop and kept on driving.

The boy was treated at the scene and was determined to not be seriously injured, police said. However they are now looking for the suspected vehicle, believed to be a gold-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joe Lawer at 508-475-4871 or via email at jlawer@town.westborough.ma.us.

