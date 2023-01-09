Smart, Funny, Kind: Auburn Rallies Around Little League Coach, Dad Of 3 Who Died In His Sleep

A GoFundMe for an Auburn Little League coach and father of three who died unexpectedly late last year has more than doubled its goal, as the community rallies around his family.

Friends remember Brian Daoust, who died on Dec. 30, as a funny, caring, and kind father who loved helping others. It's no surprise then that the fundraiser for his family has generated nearly $10,000, more than twice its $4,000 goal.

Social media is filled with posts dedicated to the 52-year-old, who earned the nickname "the wizard of win" from his friends at the Auburn Little League.

"I am so heartbroken over the sudden passing of Brian," Lisa Hella posted on Facebook. "Brian was a good friend, fellow coach, and a great Dad. I will miss our arguments (over just about anything), the laughs we had, and our bond over the kids we both loved. Brian had such an impact on so many kids he coached in Auburn Baseball. He claimed he was the "Wizard of Winning", but when it came down to it, Brian always made sure the kids were having fun and winning was secondary."

Daoust's obituary said he loved doing anything with his three children from camping to coaching their baseball teams and was obsessed with classic rock.

Nearly all of his memorials online pointed out his sense of humor and big heart as some of his most recognizable traits.

"I'm beyond heartbroken, I'm devastated Brian Daoust was the sweetest kindest smartest funniest person I ever met, I loved him with all my heart," Mike Condomn wrote on Facebook. "... He loved his kids fiercely, his parents, and me. My life will never be the same again."

Friends and family will host a celebration of life on Feb. 3 at the Elks Lodge, 754 Southbridge St. Auburn, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Click here for more information on Brian Daoust's GoFundMe campaign.

