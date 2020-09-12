Worcester 'Wheelie Kids' Documentary Explains National Phenomena

You’ve probably seen them in a city near you - you’ve almost certainly seen them on the news - they’re the “Wheelie Kids,” a bunch of young people getting together to do tricks on bicycles.

And they’re feeling maligned, according to a write up on the local blog, “Worcester Sucks and I Love It.”

A mini-documentary, "508 The Take Over," was recently made about the grassroots movement in Worcester, how it started, and where it’s going. The local groups are 508bikelife, Spoke Nips, and 508 Safety Riders.

However, you can find versions of these bicyclist groups in many cities across the nation - from Massachusetts to Florida to California.

Directed by Andi Lipo and Jeremy Hartman, the 11-minute documentary tells the story of young Worcester cyclists, ages 7-24, who like to get together and show off bike tricks in the streets. The movie is credited to Eastern Blocc.

The bike activity isn’t always welcome. The group, which is mostly boys, have been on the receiving end of complaints from neighborhood folks and motorists who say they are in the way, blocking traffic, and/or making the roadway unsafe.

The group’s slogan is “Bikes Up, Guns Down,” the documentary explains.

Premiered in December 2018, the mini-doc has been viewed more than 16,000 times.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.