Worcester Man Charged In Connection With Fatal Overdose Of 36-Year-Old Woman

A Worcester man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal overdose of a 36-year-old woman earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office reports.

Jonathan Delacruz is accused of selling drugs to the woman that caused her to fatally overdose on March 18, the office reports.

Investigators learned the woman ingested what she believed to be cocaine shortly before she became unresponsive. However, an autopsy revealed the woman died from fentanyl intoxication and did not detect any traces of cocaine.

Delacruz also faces one charge of distribution of a class A substance, the office said. He was arrested and charged on Friday, Sept. 2 and will be arraigned in Worcester District Court next Tuesday.

