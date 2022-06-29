Worcester Band Cancels Future Shows After Drummer's Brutal Attack

A Worcester rock band was forced to cancel several upcoming shows after their drummer was attacked in Boston last week, Boston25 reports.

Adam Neufell, with the group known as Young Other, sustained several injuries, including a concussion and broken nose, when he was attacked outside South Station early Friday morning, June 24, the outlet reports.

A video of the incident shows several teens attacking Neufell, age 20, while he was out with his girlfriend, Celia. The suspected attackers also apparently yelled "get a haircut" at Neufell, Boston25 said citing a police report from Boston Police.

Those teens have since been identified as a 15-year-old and 16-year-old from Allston, and two 16-year-olds from South Boston, NBC Boston reports. They have yet to be arrested or publicly identified, the outlet said.

"It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that we will be unable to perform our upcoming July dates that kick off this Friday in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, due to the severity of Adam’s concussion," Young Other wrote on Facebook. "We again ask you to please respect Adam and his family’s privacy, and that you keep Adam in your thoughts and prayers for a healthy, full recovery."

The band went on to say that all tickets will be refunded and they plan on rescheduling those shows "at a later time when Adam is in full health." Young Other also organized a GoFundMe earlier this year seeking donations to help fund their tour. People can donate by clicking here.

