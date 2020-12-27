Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Auburn

Kristin Palpini
Raad Paules
Raad Paules Photo Credit: Massachusetts Lottery

A Worcester man recently won $1 million playing the lottery.

Raad Paules, of Worcester, won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,00,000 Money Game” instant game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

He bought the ticket at Kane Shell Foodmart, 380 Southbridge St., in Auburn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its lucky sale.

Paules chose the lump-sum cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), the Lottery announced on Nov. 24. He plans to use his winnings to buy a new house and a new car for his wife. 

