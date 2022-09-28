WATCH: Worcester Singer Leaves 'The Voice' Judges Spinning In Their Seats

A 34-year-old Worcester woman recently appeared on NBC's popular singing competition "The Voice" and wowed the judges, but she finished the night having to make one of the biggest choices of her career.

Carla Brindisi sang Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" during a blind audition on Monday's episode, Sept. 26, and got a lot of love from judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who both chose to represent her. She also had first-year judge Camila Cabello dancing in her seat to the performance.

The Shrewsbury High and Berklee College of Music grad told the cameras before she stepped on stage that she wanted Shelton to pick her. It seemed like the best option since she has a voice tailor-made — or maybe I should say Taylor-made — for country music. But when the time came, and Shelton swiveled his seat, Brindisi went another way despite the megastar begging her to join his team.

"I heard the country-side of you," Shelton said. "I heard some twang coming out of your voice, and it was ringing my bell. ... I heard something here I haven't heard this entire season, and I was like, 'I want this girl on my team.'"

Shelton even attempted to say Worcester to win Brindisi's favor. His "Wooster" was "close enough," she laughed.

Brindisi chose Stefani after the Grammy winner compared her to singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon.

Brindisi taped her audition over the summer, but producers barred her from telling anyone until earlier this month when she took to Instagram to announce the big news.

"... Thank you to everyone over the many years who encouraged and inspired me to finally go for this," she wrote. "You know who you are, and I love you."

Brindisi will return to "The Voice" later this season during the team competitions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.