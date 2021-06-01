Victim, Suspected Shooter In Charlton Murder-Suicide ID'd

The Worcester District Attorney has identified the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Charlton.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, police responded to a 911 call on Southbridge Road in Charlton and discovered two people with gunshot wounds. The man was dead at the scene, the woman died shortly thereafter.

The victim of the violence was Kristen A. (Bradbury) Carey, 37. She had two children Nick and Natalie.

Carey had just moved into the Southbridge Road residence with her boyfriend and suspected shooter Keith M. Cuthbertson, 49, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. Cuthbertson was found dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe was established for Carey by Jenn Bradbury on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“The world lost a beautiful life. Kristen as bright, funny, happy, and a dedicated mother,” Bradbury said on the campaign page. “Her children, Nick and Natalie were her whole heart.”

Funds raised through the GoFundMe will help defray funeral costs and provide for the future care of her children.

“We are all in shock at the senseless, needless violence that took such a wonderful loving person from our lives,” Bradbury said.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 221 people had donated to the campaign for a total of about $13,000. Bradbury is seeking to raise $25,000.

Funeral arrangements for Carey are being handled by the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home in Southbridge.

The community has mourned a handful of apparent murder-suicides in recent months - three of which happened in Worcester County. The crimes took place in Worcester and Gardner, as well as Somerset, Wayland, and nearby Windsor Locks, Conn. Typically, Massachusetts experiences four murder-suicides each year, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.

