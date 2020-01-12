Town Rallies Around 'Generous' Business Owner In His Time Of Need

A small Massachusetts community is rallying around a local business owner and cancer survivor who has become seriously ill again.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a fundraiser for a local tow-truck company owner facing high medical bills was promoted by the Charlton Police Department on its Facebook page. Charlton is a rural town in Central Massachusetts with a close-knit population of about 13,000 people.

The fundraiser is for Mike Lundquist owner of Boomba’s 24-Hour Towing and Recovery in Charlton.

Lundquist has been recognized on multiple occasions for his assistance to the community. In 2017, for example, Boomba’s donated $8,000 worth of equipment to the town’s fire department. He’s also donated junk vehicles to the department for training purposes.

“We were saddened when we heard he was again in poor health and want to support him in his hour of need like he has done for us many times,” said police who called Lundquist a part of the department’s extended family. Boomba’s often provides towing services for the police and fire departments.

The fundraiser was launched by Lundquist’s friend Danielle Quental and Nicole Chouinard. They are seeking to come up with $10,000. As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 20 people had donated more than $2,000 to offset Lundquist’s medical bills. The fundraiser was launched on Monday, Nov. 30.

Lundquist has battled cancer before - and won, the fundraising request said. But this time, the doctors aren’t sure what’s going on with his health.

“He has surgeries scheduled and it is unknown at this time whether he has cancer again,” the Facebook fundraiser request said.

“Most people that know Mike, know that he will help anyone,” the request continued. “I am doing this because it’s time to help him out.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.