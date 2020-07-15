Three Marijuana Dispensaries Nailed with $800,000 In State Fines

Three marijuana dispensaries are facing multi-hundred-thousand dollar fines for violating pesticide and ownership laws.

The Botanist, Garden Remedies, and Healthy Pharms have been assessed fines that total $800,000, according to the most recent information provided by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. All three marijuana entities have agreed to pay the fines and perform other remedies as required by the state.

The fines were assessed by the Cannabis Control Commission, which oversees marijuana licensure in Massachusetts and conducts compliance investigations.

The Botanist: Worcester, Shrewsbury, and Leominster

Fine: $250,000

The Botanist, or more accurately, the Botanist’s parent company Acreage Holdings, Inc., was found to be in violation of the state’s marijuana dispensary ownership laws. One person or company can control up to three marijuana licenses in a single class of licensure. Last year, at the time of the Cannabis Control Commission’s inspection, Acreage Holdings had five.

Acreage Holdings has since terminated agreements with three businesses: PCMV, HCI, and Mass Medi-Spa.

Garden Remedies: Marlborough, Newtown

Fine: $200,000

Cannabis Control Commission inspectors found the illegal use of pesticides, Woods Rooting Hormone, at the grow facility. Shortly after the inspection, Garden Remedies chief financial officer told the commission he had received an anonymous tip that some of the financial documents he had regarding pesticide purchases were fraudulent. Invoices had been manipulated to hide the purchase of Clonex Rooting Gel, a pesticide that is not approved for use on marijuana in Massachusetts.

In addition to paying the fine, Garden Remedies has fired its director of operations and put the director’s boss on a two-day, unpaid suspension.

Healthy Pharms: Georgetown, Cambridge

Fine: $350,000

On several occasions, Healthy Pharms was found to be applying pesticides and insecticides not approved for use on marijuana plants. Substances discovered were: bifenthrin, hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, KleenGrow, Axiom Harpin Proteins, Life Cloning Gel, and piperonyl butoxide. The Cannabis Control Commission also noted that the use of these pesticides was not reported to the commission - a requirement for all applications of pesticides to marijuana.

In addition to paying the fine, Healthy Pharms will also hire a harvest compliance manager to oversee chemical use in the grow facility.

