Third Berkshire County Man Arrested In Connection With Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

A third Berkshire County man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building.

On Tuesday, March 9, it was announced that the FBI had arrested Troy E. Sargent of Pittsfield, according to WesternMass News.

Sargent is accused of assaulting, resisting, and impeding federal officers.

Two other men from the Berkshires were previously arrested in connection with the right-wing assault on democracy.

On Feb. 4, the FBI announced the arrest of Brian McCreary, 33, of North Adams.

In January, the FBI arrested David Lester Ross, 33, of Pittsfield, in connection with the attack, too.

McCreary was charged with Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority (2 counts) and Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds (three counts).

