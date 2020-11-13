Septage Co. Accused Of Dumping Waste Into Town's Sewers Is Fined $500K

A Massachusetts sewage disposal company has agreed to pay up to $500,000, among other concessions, to settle allegations that it illegally dumped excrement and waste into the public sewer system.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the settlement between the state and Midstate Sewerage of Millbury. The AG had sued the disposal company in 2018 alleging it had violated the state’s Clean Water Act. Midstate is registered to Thomas M. Stratford with Peter C. Stratford as president, according to the business license filed with the Massachusetts Secretary of State.

The alleged Midstate scheme cut thousands of dollars in costs by dumping septage at the Millbury municipal sewer pump station instead of paying disposal fees at the Upper Blackstone Water Pollution Abatement District, the AG said.

The AG also alleged that Midstate Sewerage lied to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) about disposal practices in order to receive payment from a state contract. Furthermore, the AG said that Midstate partnered with LDI to install an unauthorized septage storage tank at the Millbury facility and disposed of waste oil without registering with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

Under the settlement, Midstate will pay $500,000 in penalties and damages - $150,000 of which is suspended for two years pending compliance with the consent judgment - and the company is not allowed to seek or perform any contracts with state or municipal entities for two years. Midstate must also remove the illegal storage tank, the AG said.

