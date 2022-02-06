Recall Issued For Popular Ice Cream Brand Sold In Massachusetts

A company has recalled several ice cream products distributed in Massachusetts because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. announced on Friday, Feb. 4, that it has recalled specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand vanilla, ginger and mocha chip ice cream.

The company said testing from the Food and Drug Administration found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.

The products were packaged in paper 16-ounce pints with the "Batch Ice Cream" name and flavors printed on the front.

The products have a Date of Manufacture of 1/19/22 and Best By date of 7/19/23, located on the bottom of the cup, according to the announcement

The products have the following UPC numbers:

Vanilla – 837654968505

Ginger- 83765496856

Mocha chip 83765496853

The company said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products so far.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

Those with questions can call the company at 860-649-5358.

