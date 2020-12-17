Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
Breaking News: Here's What To Expect After Snowstorm Winds Down
News

Photos From The Storm - Snow Continues To Fall And Photos Are Coming In

Kristin Palpini
Snow at the Worcester Common Oval. Photo Credit: @jpjacobs22 - https://twitter.com/jpjacobs22?lang=en

People are already posting photos and videos of the first major snowstorm of the cold-weather season to social media - capturing heaping piles of snow, white-out roads, and plenty of plow trucks in action.

A Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 17.

Overnight, snowfall accumulations reached up to a foot in Western Massachusetts and just below that in Connecticut.

The following photos were posted to public Facebook pages and community groups. Enjoy! And follow the posters for more information and pictures.

Snow posted to Ludlow Massachusetts Speaks

Ed Deragon

Snow in Whatley

Whatley PD

Snow in Westborough

Westborough PD

Snow in Whately

Whately PD

Snow in Worcester

@jpjacpbs22

Snow in Hartford

Hartford FD

Snow in Oakham

Oakham DPW

East Farmington snow

East Farmington FD

Do you have a photo of the Dec. 17 storm you would like to share? Email it to Kristin Palpini at kpalpini@dailyvoice.com and please include the name you would like to use for the photo credit - social media handles are fine.

