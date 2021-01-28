Patriots, Bruins Rally Around Local High School Hockey Player Who May Not Walk Again

An outpouring of support from the local community, Boston Bruins, and Robert Kraft is being directed at a teen in critical condition following a terrible accident during a high school hockey game.

The injury happened on Tuesday, Jan. 26, when Bishop Feehan Ice Hockey player AJ Quetta, missed a shoulder-to-shoulder check, and skated headfirst into the boards during a game against Pope Francis in West Springfield, according to the Bostin Globe.

It is possible Quetta, of Attleboro, may never move again, according to a GoFundMe established to help offset medical expenses.

The GoFundMe was started on Wednesday, Jan. 27. As of Thursday, Jan. 28, more than $380,000 had been donated. Elyse Quetta, who set up the fundraising campaign, was seeking to collect $10,000.

Quetta’s plight has attracted the attention of area professional sports players and coaches.

On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins wished Quetta a safe recovery.

“We are keeping A.J., and his family and the Bishop Feehan community in our hearts during this very difficult time,” the Bruins tweeted Wednesday.

On Thursday, the owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft learned about Quetta when he tuned in to the “Greg Hill Show” and heard the Massachusetts sports news talkshow host relay Quetta’s tragic story.

Hill was encouraging his listeners to donate to Quetta via the Greg Hill Foundation, which raises money to support local families. Kraft called into the show and said he would match donations made to Quetta up to $25,000.

According to a Patriots news release, the Greg Hill Foundation has raised more than $75,000 that will go to Quetta on top of the more than $380,000 raised on GoFundMe.

“While Quetta is facing a long road to recovery, ‘AJ’s Army’ is spanning across New England and standing strongly by his side,” the Patriots said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.