Mega Millions Jackpot Is Up To $750 Million - Drawing To Be Held Soon

The jackpot is up to $750 million in Massachusetts’ Mega Millions state lottery game - and the drawing is just days away.

The jackpot winner(s) will take home an estimated $550.6 million after taxes and fees.

The drawing will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, at 11 p.m. Tickets for this round of Massachusetts Mega Millions game will be sold up until 10:45 p.m. on Friday, The Lottery said. Each play consists of five numbers selected by the player or chose at random and costs $2 each. A player can choose to add on a “megaplier” for $1.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been steadily rising since mid-September. The probability of winning it is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Lottery. To win the jackpot, a player must have matched all five numbers drawn as well as the megaplier.

The jackpot is sweet, but there are other ways to win Mega Millions by matching 5 or fewer of the numbers drawn. Smaller prizes range from $2 (for matching the megalier) to $1 million (for matching all five numbers drawn, but without a megaplier).

All cash prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

