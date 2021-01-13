Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

Mega Millions Jackpot Is Up To $750 Million - Drawing To Be Held Soon

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Money
Money Photo Credit: Pixabay/sallyjermain

The jackpot is up to $750 million in Massachusetts’ Mega Millions state lottery game - and the drawing is just days away.

The jackpot winner(s) will take home an estimated $550.6 million after taxes and fees.

The drawing will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, at 11 p.m. Tickets for this round of Massachusetts Mega Millions game will be sold up until 10:45 p.m. on Friday, The Lottery said. Each play consists of five numbers selected by the player or chose at random and costs $2 each. A player can choose to add on a “megaplier” for $1.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been steadily rising since mid-September. The probability of winning it is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Lottery. To win the jackpot, a player must have matched all five numbers drawn as well as the megaplier.

The jackpot is sweet, but there are other ways to win Mega Millions by matching 5 or fewer of the numbers drawn. Smaller prizes range from $2 (for matching the megalier) to $1 million (for matching all five numbers drawn, but without a megaplier).

All cash prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.