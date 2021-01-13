Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
Breaking News: Trump Becomes Only President To Be Impeached Twice, This Time For 'Incitement Of Insurrection'
MA Representatives, Senators Tweet Reactions To Historic Impeachment

Kristin Palpini
Massachusetts U.S. Senators and Representatives shared their reactions to Donald Trump's second impeachment by the U.S. House on Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Twitter.

Here's what they had to say (Rep.s Ayanna Pressley and Bill Keating had not posted about the only president in U.S. history to ever be impeached twice by the U.S. House as of 5 p.m., Wednesday):

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Twitter/@ewarren

Sen. Ed Markey

Sen. Ed Markey @SenMarkey

Rep. Richard Neal

Twitter/@RepRichardNeal

Rep. Jim McGovern

Twitter/@RepMcGovern

Rep. Lori Trahan

Twitter/@RepLoriTrahan

Rep. Katherine Clark

Twitter/@RepClark

Rep. Jake Auchincloss

Twitter/@RepAuchincloss

Rep. Stephen Lynch

Twitter/@RepStephenLynch

Rep. Stephen Lynch

Twitter/@RepStephenLynch

