Breaking News: Isaias Becomes Hurricane: Here's Latest Projected Path
News

Look Familiar? Trailer For Liam Neeson Movie Shot In Worcester, Other Towns, Online Now

Kristin Palpini
Filmed in Worcester, as well as Oxford, "Honest Thief" is about notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.
Filmed in Worcester, as well as Oxford, "Honest Thief" is about notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.

The trailer for a major Hollywood movie shot in Worcester, “Honest Thief” starring Liam Neeson, is out now.

The movie was shot in the city, though the story is set in Boston, in the fall of 2019. The film is set for release in early October.

Worcester landmarks seen in the movie include outside the AC Hotel Marriott and Deadhorse hill on Main Street. Filmmakers also staged a car crash at Salisbury and Lancaster streets.

Other scenes are shot in Leicester, Oxford, and Fitchburg.

Filmed in Worcester, as well as Oxford, "Honest Thief" is about notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.

The trailer depicts a gritty crime movie about an ex-bank robber (Neeson) who meets a woman and decides he wants to stop running from law enforcement and settle the charges he faces.

Neeson makes a deal with two FBI agents: in exchange for turning himself in, and returning about $9 million he still has leftover from the heists, they’ll reduce the charges.

Then the FBI agents get greedy and decide to keep the money and get rid of Neeson’s character, a former Marine and explosive expert. 

