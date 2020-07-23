Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

ICE Removes Man In Boston Convicted For Northern Ireland Police Station Bombing

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
(Photo illustration) Darcy Gearoid McMenamin spent time in jail for his role in blowing up an Irish police station in the 90s.
(Photo illustration) Darcy Gearoid McMenamin spent time in jail for his role in blowing up an Irish police station in the 90s. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Police

An Irish national who was convicted of bombing a Northern Irish police station was recently captured by ICE in Boston.

Darcy Gearoid McMenamin, is a member of the Irish Republican Army, according to a statement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Based on past convictions for terrorism and violence, McMenamin was removed from the U.S. after an immigration judge denied his request to stay here.

McMenamin was convicted of participation in bombing a Royal Ulster Constabulary police station near Omagh, Northern Ireland in 1993. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

McMenamin first came to the U.S. via a visa waiver program multiple times between 2000 and 2007, ICE said. This was allowed because McMenamin did not disclose his criminal past as is required. 

In 2007, McMenamin was allowed back into the U.S. for the birth of his child, but he never departed, which is a violation of immigration law, ICE said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.