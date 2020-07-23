ICE Removes Man In Boston Convicted For Northern Ireland Police Station Bombing

An Irish national who was convicted of bombing a Northern Irish police station was recently captured by ICE in Boston.

Darcy Gearoid McMenamin, is a member of the Irish Republican Army, according to a statement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Based on past convictions for terrorism and violence, McMenamin was removed from the U.S. after an immigration judge denied his request to stay here.

McMenamin was convicted of participation in bombing a Royal Ulster Constabulary police station near Omagh, Northern Ireland in 1993. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

McMenamin first came to the U.S. via a visa waiver program multiple times between 2000 and 2007, ICE said. This was allowed because McMenamin did not disclose his criminal past as is required.

In 2007, McMenamin was allowed back into the U.S. for the birth of his child, but he never departed, which is a violation of immigration law, ICE said.

