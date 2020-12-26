How Many Have Been Vaccinated In Your State? COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker

More than 550,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. since Monday, Dec. 14, according to a newly created “vaccine tracker.”

The number of vaccinations is expected to surge with the Moderna vaccine becoming available. The vaccine being given out now is the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech - a two-shot treatment that needs to be taken three weeks apart. The first wave of doses - 5.1 million of them - are being distributed this week, Dec. 21.

Bloomberg news service is tracking where the vaccines are being administered on a map that is updated multiple times per day. They’re drawing information from government websites, press conferences, public statements, and interviews.

So far, Massachusetts has allotted 102,375 first doses and has administered 17,573 of them as of Friday, Dec. 18, the most recent information available.

That means 0.25 percent of Massachusetts’ population has been vaccinated, according to Bloomberg.

States with the highest percentage of their populations vaccinated are West Virginia (0.84 percent), North Dakota (0.74 percent), South Dakota (0.71 percent), and Alaska (0.71 percent),

So far the state that has administered the most vaccines is Florida, which had given out 40,037 doses as of Saturday, Dec. 19.

The next five states and territories that have administered the most vaccinations so far are Colorado (30,933), Texas (26,007), New York (19,000 - 11,152 in NYC), and Puerto Rico (17,800) with Massachusetts right behind.

Some states haven’t administered any vaccinations, or have just not reported the data. These states include Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina.

