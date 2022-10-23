GoFundMe Roundup: Help Your Neighbors Change The World

Your neighbors are out to change the world in big and small ways. Here is a list of local charities and local groups working with larger charities to make a difference.

International Medical Corps Work in Ukraine

Matthew Choumenkovitch is raising money for International Medical Corps (Brookline): Looking back at my family’s history, my grandfather and his family experienced what it was like for their country, formerly known as Yugoslavia, to be taken away by an authoritarian regime. When Yugoslavia became communist, they were forced to flee their country and lost everything. As I observe this conflict and think about it from my own perspective and the personal connection it has to my family history, I am compelled to do something, and I am asking for your help.

2022 Cambridge Youth Soccer Half-Marathon Team!

For Cambridge Youth Soccer, Inc. (Cambridge): Please support Cambridge Youth Soccer's 2022 "Unleash the Fury!" Half Marathon Team as we run the 13-mile Cambridge Half Marathon on Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. CYS is an astonishingly awesome volunteer-led organization that provides fun, competitive soccer skills development and games to over 1,700 Cambridge children between the ages of four and 18. Every child plays!

Rally for Rangers, Because Poaching Sucks!

Steve Zuschin is raising money for Mongol Ecology Center (Hingham): I'm honored to have been selected to support and GO RIDE in the next Rally for Rangers in Bhutan. Rally for Rangers is supported by the Mongol Ecology Center. We have been called on to provide modern & reliable transportation (Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles) to the fearless national park rangers that have dedicated their lives to protecting some of the world's most incredible and endangered ecological sanctuaries ... Your donation will contribute to the purchase of 15 new motorcycles, which a group of riders, myself included, will deliver to park rangers in the Himalayan country of Bhutan in October 2022 (Yeah, next month).

Help Us Save Young Ukrainian Athletes

For The Bond of Sports Foundation Inc (Lincoln): Our mission is to give displaced and impoverished Ukrainian youth athletes who are victims of Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion, hope, encouragement, and the means to continue pursuing their life goals through access to basic life necessities and sports training in other countries around the world for as long as they need it. Make a difference by donating to The Bond of Sports Foundation's campaign to help Ukrainian youth athletes.

Lynda's Birthday Wish Christmas Gifts for Kids '22

For Task Force Vet Visits, Inc. (Oakham): Each Christmas, Lynda Petersen (one of our team members) sponsors children of deployed troops and veterans who are struggling to make ends meet. She sends toys, books, or outfits for children ages newborn to ten. Last year provided those things for 80 children. This year she increased it to 100 ... Since Lynda is part of the TFVV Team and is responsible for sending us the names of many Veterans around the country that she has personally talked to, we decided to help her with her annual birthday wish.

Help Us Keep Our Animals!

For Peace for All Animals (Wareham): My name is Kendra Bond. I am the President of Peace for All Animals. We are transforming from Peace for Ponies because we save all kinds of animals. Our focus is saving orphaned babies and pregnant Jennys from slaughter pens. www.peaceforponies.com or our Peace for Ponies FB page ... After my neighbor told us where to put the fence 20 years ago, we were wrong, 16 ft wrong. My barn was on her land. We have gone through litigation and have come out with the need to put a building up on a piece of land that we have been given behind us by First Citizen's Federal Credit Union (banks don't do that!). If we do not comply, all of the animals but three will have to leave. Putting up a barn will give us what we need to do what we want to... save more babies.

Wellesley Middle School FIRST LEGO League Team

For Wellesley Robotics Team, Inc. (Wellesley Hills): Wellesley Robotics Team, Inc., a community-founded registered 501(c)(3), is pleased to announce our collaboration with Wellesley Middle School to launch two FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Challenge Teams for the fall 2022 season. We have 28 confirmed 6th-8th grade participants ready to collaborate and create! The initiative is an outgrowth of WRT's very successful FIRST Robotics Team Ultraviolet #8567, a high school-level award-winning team now entering its third season. WMS teams will be 100 percent parent and community funded.

From GoFundMe: For each of these fundraisers, donations will be automatically sent to the charity via our Certified Charity payment partner, PayPal Giving Fund. Donations to registered 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, such as the ones below, are typically 100% tax deductible in the US.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.