Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

News

Free Walk-Up Testing In Worcester - 3 Events This Week

Kristin Palpini
Community Healthlink in Worcester (pictured here) will host a free, walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic and resource fair on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Community Healthlink in Worcester (pictured here) will host a free, walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic and resource fair on Thursday, Oct. 22. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

There are three free, walk-up COVID-19 testing clinics and resource fairs in Worcester this week, Oct. 18-24.

As part of Massachusetts' Stop the Spread campaign, the city has teamed up with the UMass Memorial Healthcare COVID-19 Equity Task Force to offer free testing on Wednesday, Oct. 21; Thursday, Oct. 22; and Saturday, Oct. 24. Flu shots and information about community services will also be available at the events.

No appointments are necessary to attend or for a free COVID-19 test. Flu shots will be available to people with health insurance. 

Free masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those who need them. Social distancing will be enforced, city officials said in a statement.

Here are the details for each clinic/resource fair:

- Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m., Great Brook Valley, 19 Taconic St.

- Thursday, Oct. 22, noon to 4 p.m., Community Healthlink, 72 Jaques Ave.

- Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Green Island Neighborhood Center (Crompton Park), 50 Canton St.

