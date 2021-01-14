FBI Creates Quick-Tip Form To Collect Info On Capitol Hill Rioters

In the wake of the Capitol Hill riot, the FBI has created a way for people to quickly inform feds if they suspect someone of having taken part in the Wednesday, Jan. 6 attack in Washington, D.C.

An online form was created for the FBI tips page - tips.fbi.gov - where people can help the Federal Bureau of Investigation “identify individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.”

The form allows for the submission of photos and videos as well as written information at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The goal of the form, the FBI said, is to “preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity."

Tips can also be made to the FBI by phone at 1 (800) 225-5324.

On Jan. 6, the Capitol Building was stormed by a hoard of pro-Trump terrorists who broke into the nation’s premier government building with the intent of stopping the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.

During the siege, five people died, dozens were injured, and politicians, as well as staff, had to shelter in place to avoid violence. Biden’s win was certified later that same day. Trump has since been impeached by the U.S. House for his involvement in the attempted coup. He is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

The Senate is expected to consider impeachment at some point after they reconvene on Jan. 19. Biden’s presidential inauguration will be on Jan. 20.

