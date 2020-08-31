Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

Dropping The 'W' - Major PBS, NPR Producer Rebrands

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A WGBH newsroom. The station is rebranding and will be known as GBH in the future.
A WGBH newsroom. The station is rebranding and will be known as GBH in the future. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: U.S. Senate

PBS carrier WGBH is dropping its affiliation with the “West” and is rebranding the station: GBH.

The call letters stand for West Great Blue Hill - so named after the highest point in Boston. On Monday, Aug. 31, station owners said to better represent their digital audience, they’re dropping the “West.” More than half of GBH’s audience is through digital platforms, according to the company.’

GBH provides entertainment from the Cape to the Berkshires. The rebranding will extend to other stations as well: 99.5 WCRB will become CRB Classical 99.5, and WGBX Channel 44 will become GBH 44.

“While its local TV and radio broadcast stations will always be important, the new branding recognizes GBH’s commitment to on-demand and digital-first content for audiences nationwide through streaming apps, podcasts, social media, educational curricula, and virtual events,” GBH said in a statement.

With the new name comes a new logo. The new art is similar to the old, but changes the font and drops the shadow.

GBH is the largest producer of content for PBS and NPR. When GBH was named more than 70 years ago, it was common for stations east of the Mississippi to start with 'W' and those to its west start with 'K.'

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.