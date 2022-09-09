DCF Under Investigation After 12-Year-Old Girl Dies At Fitchburg Home

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) is under investigation after a 12-year-old girl died under their care, Boston25 reports.

The girl was found unresponsive at the Bridge Home in Fitchburg on Saturday, Sept. 3, the outlet reports. The home is one of several community placements for children under the age of 12 who are taken into the DCF's custody, Sentinel and Enterprise said in an article.

The home is associated with the non-profit known as LUK Inc, which partners with DCF to house children and provide them with corresponding services, according to LUK's website.

The Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) told Daily Voice they are aware of the situation but declined to comment further. State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, the office confirmed to Daily Voice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.