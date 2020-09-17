COVID-19: Worcester Is On Newest List Of 'High-Risk' Communities

The people of Worcester are at high-risk of catching COVID-19, according to new information from the state.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Massachusetts released an updated COVID-19 map showing where the “hot-spots” or areas with high infection rates are located.

Worcester has made the state's “red” list, so named for the state’s color-coded risk assessment. Red is reserved for the communities with the highest risk of COVID-19 infection.

Worcester's infection rate is 9.5 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people.

The most recently listed high-risk communities in Massachusetts are:

Chelsea

Dedham

Everett

Framingham - 11.4 infections per 100,000

Lawrence

Lynn

Lynnfield

Monson - 10.2

Nantucket,

New Bedford

Plainville - 8.6

Revere

Saugus

Tyngsborough

Winthrop

Worcester - 9.5

Wrentham.

Being a high-risk community means that the COVID-19 infection rate there is more than 8 infections per 100,000 people and that the rate has gone up, on average, over the last four weeks.

Central and Western Mass communities on Massachusetts’ medium risk or “yellow” list, meaning that the rate of infection is more than 4, but less than 8, per 100,000 people, include:

Clinton

Hopedale

Marlborough

Menden

Milford

North Attleborough

Palmer

Westborough.

The overall state average is in the yellow - with 4.6 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.