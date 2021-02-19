COVID-19: This Is When Life Will Get Back To Normal, Fauci Says

For as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has been present people have been asking - when will life get back to normal?

On Thursday, Feb. 18, Dr. Anthony Fauci made a prediction on when Americans’ jobs and social lives may return to a semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy.

In an interview on MSNBC, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said while there are many variables that could change when normal life resumes - if America remains on its current trajectory, life should return to normal by around Christmas, that is, late December.

“These are all estimates,” Fauci cautioned, “so many things can happen to modify that.”

Fauci’s assessment backs up President Joe Biden’s estimate that things will start getting back to normal around the end of 2021.

The idea that life will return to “normal” is a little misleading, though, Fauci noted. What we'll most likely be getting is a new normal.

The U.S. is likely to see facets of pandemic-life sticking around for longer including social-distancing at restaurants and theaters, for example. People may still be required to wear masks in public.

