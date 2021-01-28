COVID-19: See If Infections Went Up Or Down In Your County

In an encouraging sign, over the last 14 days, COVID-19 incident rates per 100,000 people have dropped in most of Massachusetts.

Statewide, the average COVID-19 incident rate is 59.4, according to weekly, county-level data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Central and Western Massachusetts counties are showing improved rates as well, though Hampden County’s rate is significantly higher than the state average.

LOCAL RATES

Below is a list of the current 14-day average COVID-19 incident rates per 100,000 per county (as of Jan. 27) as well as the prior week’s incident rate reported on Jan. 20 in parenthesis.

Worcester County - 59.1 (75.6)

Hampden County - 71.3 (85.7)

Hampshire County - 31.8 (42.5)

Berkshire County - 39.4 (52.1)

Franklin County - 20.5 (27.6)

Massachusetts, statewide, 59.4 (75.5).

In Massachusetts, the county with the highest incident rate is Bristol County where the rate is 78. The county with the lowest incident rate is Franklin County.

For more information, and to see other county rates, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's online COVID-19 tracker.

