COVID-19: RMV License And ID Renewal Extensions Expire Jan. 1

Extensions granted due to COVID-19 for expired Massachusetts drivers licenses expire on Friday, Jan. 1.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles allowed for an extension of any Class D and DM driver’s licenses, ID cards, and learner’s permits that expired between March 1 and Aug. 31, 2020. This extension did not apply to commercial drivers.

Time has been running out for people who took advantage of the extension since September. Massachusetts created tiered deadlines so that extensions for licenses and IDs that expired in March-May came due in September, those that expired in June had an October deadline, etc.

The last deadline is for people who had their licenses and IDs expire in August. The final day to renew is Thursday, Dec. 31. The RMV will not be open on Friday, Jan. 1 due to the New Year holiday.

In addition to the license deadline, the federal government also issued an extension for its REAL ID program - everyone needs a federal ID by Oct. 1, 2021, to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building where IDs are required.

Most licenses and ID renewals can be done online. People age 75 and older must apply for a renewed driver’s license in-person. Due to COVID-19, any visit to the RMV requires an appointment, which can be made online.

