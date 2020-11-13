COVID-19: Number Of Red Communities Triples In Central, Western Massachusetts

The number of COVID-19 “red” communities has tripled in Central and Western Massachusetts since last week, according to the most recent state data, Thursday, Nov. 12.

Last week, Nov. 6, there were 3 - Fitchburg, Ludlow, and Springfield.

Now there are 9 - Chicopee, Clinton, Fitchburg, Holyoke, Leominster, Milford, Springfield, Uxbridge, and West Springfield.

In a bit of good news, the COVID-19 rate in Ludlow dropped low enough to get the city removed from the red list.

However, the rates in Fitchburg and Springfield went up.

Massachusetts has changed the system for local COVID-19 rates and infections in a move Gov. Charlie Baker will provide cities and towns with a more accurate picture of the risk.

To be a red city or town, a small community must have 25 or more total cases; a medium community must have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 people or a positive COVID-19 test rate of 5 percent or more; for large communities, they must have an average case rate of more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate that is 4 percent or higher.

Overall, Massachusetts’s daily average COVID-19 incident rate as of Friday, Nov. 12, was 20.7.

The following Central and Western Massachusetts are in the red, according to Massachusetts’ most recent weekly data report, Friday, Nov. 12. Alongside the community is the average daily incident rate per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. Communities that were on the list last week are in bold; the rate for the prior week will be presented in parenthesis ().

Chicopee 25.3

Clinton 29.4

Fitchburg 48.5 (39.2)

Holyoke 45.3

Leominster 45.1

Milford 30.7

Springfield 35.2 (24.6)

Uxbridge 36.1

West Springfield 28.7.

Didn't see your community? For a full list of town-by-town COVID-19 rates, see Massachusetts's most recent community-level weekly data report.

