COVID-19: Massachusetts Sees New Increase In Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The number of new COVID-19-related deaths was down week-to-week in Massachusetts, though the number of active cases is on the rise.

The Massachusetts Department of Health was reporting 12 new deaths - down from 36 the previous week to bring the total number of fatalities to 16,993 statewide as of Wednesday, April 7.

According to the Department of Health, there are now an estimated 34,652 active COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, up from less than 32,000 a week ago.

A total of 609,533 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts out of 19.3 million tests administered.

There are currently 725 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Massachusetts hospitals, including 169 in ICU and 97 who are intubated.

The average age of those hospitalized for COVID-19 is now 64 years old.

Younger residents in Massachusetts have seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in state laboratories since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A breakdown of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts by age group, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

0-19 years: 6,401;

20-29 years: 5,378;

30-39 years: 3,748;

40-49 years: 3,239;

50-59 years: 3,301;

60-69 years: 1,964;

70-79 years: 657;

80+ years: 286.

According to the Department of Health, the seven-day average infection rate of those tested for COVID-19 is down slightly to 2.50 percent.

Here's the latest rundown of cases for the five counties in Daily Voice's coverage area:

Worcester County: 71,462 (8,603 per 100,000 residents);

Hampden County: 46,855 (10,047);

Hampshire County: 8,498 (5,284);

Berkshire County: 5,704 (4,565);

Franklin County: 2,277 (3,245).

A breakdown of raw COVID-19 data in Massachusetts can be found here.

