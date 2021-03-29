Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
COVID-19: Massachusetts Sees New Increase In Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

Zak Failla
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continues to increase as the death toll mounts across the state amid what some fear could be a potential fourth wave of cases.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, there were 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, which resulted in 29 newly reported virus-related deaths.

There were more than 30,750 active COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts as of Sunday, March 28, a sharp increase from the previous week, when the number hovered around 25,000. 

According to the Department of Health, the seven-day average infection rate of those tested for COVID-19 is down slightly to 2.28 percent, though it is up from last month, when the average remained under 2 percent. 

New patients were admitted into Massachusetts hospitals for treatment of the virus over the weekend, as the total rose to 657 still being treated. A total of nearly 600,000 residents have tested positive for the virus, resulting in 16,775 virus-related deaths.

Here's the latest rundown of cases for the five counties in Daily Voice's coverage area:

  • Worcester County: 69,904 (163 new);
  • Hampden County: 45,378 (153);
  • Hampshire County: 8,240 (15);
  • Berkshire County: 5,421 (31);
  • Franklin County: 2,190 (17).

A breakdown of raw COVID-19 data in Massachusetts can be found here

