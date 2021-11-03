COVID-19: Less Frustrating 'Vax Finder' Website To Launch Friday In Massachusetts

After weeks of frustration dealing with the Massachusetts online COVID-19 vaccine finder, the state is releasing a new website that will help people schedule inoculations.

On Friday, March 12, Massachusetts will drop the current version of its “Vax Finder,” which spirits vaccine seekers to third-party sites. People reported long-term website crashes and wait-times of more than 10,000 minutes to learn whether they would be able to schedule a vaccination.

Instead of having people wait online to check for an appointment, the new Massachusetts vaccine finder will have vaccine-seekers register with the site and they will be notified later when they can book a shot, Politico reported.

Gov. Charlie Baker said precautions were taken to ensure this version of the state vaccine finder will not crash.

