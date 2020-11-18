COVID-19: In-School Learning More Risky Than Previously Believed

In-person education may not be as great of an idea as many people - including the CDC - thought back in August.

In October the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed guidelines from its website that promoted students learning in-person in school buildings.

Information that has been removed includes the notion that children appear to be at a lower risk for contracting COVID-19 compared to adults and that children are unlikely to be major spreaders of the virus, according to The Hill.

The CDC told the publication that “some of the prior content [on the site] was outdated and as new scientific information has emerged the site has been updated to reflect current knowledge about COVID-19 and schools.”

The CDC’s back-to-school guidance has previously been accused of being politically motivated as the Trump administration pushed hard for a return to in-person education despite COVID-19 infection rates.

Children are less likely to become seriously ill from a COVID-19 infection than adults, the CDC maintains, but less is known about how children spread the disease.

Now, the CDC website says that schools may become a place where respiratory diseases like COVID-19 can spread quickly.

