COVID-19: Holiday Spike Hits - See What's Happening In Your County

Locally, we’re beginning to see the predicted Christmas-New Year spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Worcester and Hampshire counties as well as the Berkshires, have all recently experienced a day with the most new-cases reported in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to daily county-level data provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

In Worcester County, reporting new, daily COVID-19 cases in the triple digits became standard around late October and hasn’t backed down since. The county’s recently experienced its day with the most new-cases reported. On Friday, Dec. 31 955 new cases were reported in Worcester County.

Health professionals have warned the public about the potential for a spike in COVID-19 incidents due to increased socializing around the holidays. Since COVID-19 can take up to 14 days to manifest, Massachusetts won’t know the full extent of the spike until at least Jan. 14.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY

Below is a snapshot of recent trends in Central and Western Massachusetts as well as the single day with the most new-COVID-19 reports. The dates of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 were not considered for "most cases reported in a single day" due to reports not being recorded on the prior days - federal holidays Dec. 25 (Christmas) and Jan. 1 (New Year's Day).

The number of cases reported per day in Hampden County has been exceptionally high for the county. In the last seven days, Hampden County has reported an average of about 360 new cases per day. On Dec. 31, Hampden County reported its most new-COVID-19 cases in a single day when it logged 502 incidents.

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Hampshire County have been up since Oct. 29 when reporting daily new cases in double digits became the norm for the area. Reporting 68 new cases is one of the single days with the most new-cases. The day when the most new-COVID-19-cases were reported was on Friday, Dec. 31, when 90 cases were logged with the health department.

For the Berkshires, the 92 new cases represent the second most new cases of COVID-19 reported for the county since the start of the pandemic. The only other time there were more new cases reported was on Dec. 5, when 100 new cases were confirmed.

Franklin County hit a spike in new cases throughout December, but the rate seems to be calming down lately. Franklin County’s high-point, that is the most new COVID-19 cases reported in one day, happened on Dec. 17 when 45 new cases were recorded.

DAILY REPORT, JAN. 5

Below are the most recent new and total COVID-19 incidents and deaths, since the start of the pandemic, by county. Data is for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Worcester County 406 new cases, 45,139 total - 6 new deaths, 1,575 overall

406 new cases, 45,139 total - 6 new deaths, 1,575 overall Hampden County 441 new cases, 27,844 total - 2 new deaths, 1,068 overall

441 new cases, 27,844 total - 2 new deaths, 1,068 overall Hampshire County 68 new cases, 4,111 total - 1 new death, 204 overall

68 new cases, 4,111 total - 1 new death, 204 overall Franklin County 11 new cases, 1,338 total - 0 new deaths, 92 overall

11 new cases, 1,338 total - 0 new deaths, 92 overall Berkshires 92 new cases, 3,174 total - 5 new deaths, 150 total.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.