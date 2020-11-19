COVID-19: Fourth Grade Switches To Fully-Remote Learning

After the discovery of a COVID-19 infection, an entire grade has been put on remote-learning.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, in a letter to the community, Superintendent Mark Pellegrino said that the fourth-graders at Elm Street School in Gardner are switching to full-remote learning for the next two weeks.

Pellegrino said that six COVID-19 incidents have been recorded in Gardner School District - 1 at Gardner High School, 1 at Gardner Middle School, 1 at Waterford Street School, and 3 at Elm Street School.

“Fortunately, after extensive interviews with students and staff, our nurses have determined that none of these cases have had close contact with other students or staff,” Pellegrino said. “However, the increase in cases at Elm Street School required that the district take additional steps.”

Fourth-grade students are slated to return to a hybrid in-school/remote learning arrangement on Dec. 3.

