COVID-19: County-By-County Chart Shows Daily Infection Highs, Lows For December

In Massachusetts and across most of the nation, COVID-19 is infecting more people now than at any other point since the start of the pandemic.

The day after Christmas saw the most newly reported cases of COVID-19 in a single day since the pandemic touched down in Massachusetts, according to a year’s worth of data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 7,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Massachusetts on Saturday, Dec. 26. However, the number may be inflated by the lack of reporting done on the prior day, Christmas, Dec. 25.

But even if Dec. 26 is discounted, December still had the most, new infections reported in Massachusetts in a single day since Jan. 1.

On Dec. 3, more than 6,470 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts - a record for the state.

Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire County daily new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 1-28, according to Massachusetts' COVID-19 Response Reporting. Kristin Palpini/Infogr.am

In response to soaring infection rates, Gov. Charlie Baker authorized Order 59, which put into place tighter COVID-19 restrictions that will run, Dec. 26-Jan. 10. The new measures reduce the number of people who can gather in one place - public or private - and elective surgeries have been delayed. Many businesses have had their capacity reduced to 25 percent - the affected industries include retail, restaurants, theaters, offices, casinos, and places of worship.

LOCAL DATA

Locally, the day when the most and least new COVID-19 cases were reported varied. Below is a county-by-county account of the date of the most and least COVID-19 reports made in a single day in December (not including Dec. 26), according to Massachusetts COVID-19 Rapid Response Reporting.

WORCESTER

Worcester’s highest single-day report of new COVID-19 cases was on Dec. 3 when 746 new cases were recorded; the day with the fewest new incidents was Dec. 7 when 303 new cases were reported.

Worcester County daily new COVID-19 infections (green) and deaths (red) reported Dec. 1-28, according to Massachusetts' COVID-19 Response Reporting. Kristin Palpini/Infogr.am

HAMPDEN

Hampden County’s high point came on Dec. 24 when 491 new cases were reported, the fewest new cases were reported on Dec. 7 when there were 163.

Hampden County daily new COVID-19 infections (green) and deaths (red) reported Dec. 1-28, according to Massachusetts' COVID-19 Response Reporting. Kristin Palpini/Infogr.am

HAMPSHIRE

Hampshire County’s high point came on Dec. 12 with 60 new cases reported; the fewest new cases reported were on Dec. 1 when 23 incidents were recorded in the county.

Hampshire County daily new COVID-19 infections (green) and deaths (red) reported Dec. 1-28, according to Massachusetts' COVID-19 Response Reporting. Kristin Palpini/Infogr.am

FRANKLIN

Franklin County hit its December high on Dec. 17 when 45 new cases were reported; the fewest new cases were reported on Dec. 23 with just 3 incidents.

Franklin County daily new COVID-19 infections (green) and deaths (red) reported Dec. 1-28, according to Massachusetts' COVID-19 Response Reporting. Kristin Palpini/Infogr.am

BERKSHIRE

Berkshire County’s high point was Dec. 5, when 100 new incidents were recorded; the fewest incidents were reported on Dec. 14 when 14 cases were recorded.

Berkshire County daily new COVID-19 infections (green) and deaths (red) reported Dec. 1-28, according to Massachusetts' COVID-19 Response Reporting. Kristin Palpini/Infogr.am

To see an interactive version of this chart, visit Infogr.am online.

