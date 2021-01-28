COVID-19: Advocates Win More Vaccines, New Vaccination Sites For Central, Western MA

In a turn of events, Central and Western Massachusetts and the Berkshires will be receiving thousands of more COVID-19 vaccine doses - and establishing more vaccination sites - than previously scheduled.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Sen. Jo Comerford and Rep. Mindy Domb said in a joint statement that Western Massachusetts would be receiving 3,000 additional COVID-19 vaccines per week starting Feb. 1.

In a Jan. 21 report of vaccination distribution, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health doled out COVID-19 vaccines to counties in the following amounts:

Worcester - 69,825

Hampden - 34,075

Berkshire - 11,525

Hampshire - 7,900

Franklin - 4,200.

This news comes just as Massachusetts announced the addition of 8 more vaccination sites in Central and Western Massachusetts as well as the Berkshires.

Both the Senator and Representative are from the Central and Western parts of the state and have been critical of Massachusetts’ rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and its lack of availability in Western Massachusetts.

They applauded the additional supplies but said that more work needs to be done to get the rest of the state on an even playing field with Eastern Mass.

“Three thousand additional doses of the vaccine each week is an incremental, people-powered win, but we cannot and will not stop there,” Comerford and Domb said in a statement. “Our constituents need and deserve regional equity.”

Comeford and Domb were not alone in their criticism of Massachusetts’ initial vaccination plan, which was first revealed in late December.

Earlier this month, one dozen legislators signed a letter asking Gov. Baker to provide better COVID-19 vaccine distribution support to Hampden County in addition to more vaccination sites. In some cases, people would have to travel more than 20 miles each way to get vaccinated.

The state has now responded to both with more vaccines and sites. The 8 new sites include Stop & Shops in West Springfield, Feeding Hill, and Pittsfield. In Springfield, the Eastfield Mall has been made a vaccination site. New vaccination centers were designated in Northborough, Northampton, Great Barrington, and North Adams as well.

To see a map of COVID-19 vaccination sites in Massachusetts, see the state’s regularly updated map online.

Comerford and Domb said that to get Central and Western Massachusetts vaccinated at the same rate as the rest of the state, legislators will have to remain vigilant.

“It’s 100 miles to Boston from our beautiful region. Constituents have demonstrated that hundreds of western Mass. voices can travel all the way to Beacon Hill,” they said in a statement. “We expect our fair share of vaccine doses to travel all of the way back.”

