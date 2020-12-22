COVID-19: 300-Plus New Incidents Reported In Worcester Area

Another 335 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Worcester area on Monday, Dec. 21.

According to the most recent state data, with the added 335 cases, Worcester County has experienced 36,764 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began.

There were 5 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday in Worcester County, bringing the total number of people lost to the disease locally to 1,411.

Below are the latest COVID-19 numbers per county as well as a recounting of new cases reported over the last three days per county.

NEW CASES, DEATHS

Berkshire 37 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported - for a total of 4,581 reported COVID-19 incidents since the start of the pandemic - 3 new deaths - 220 deaths total.

Worcester 335 new cases - 36,764 total incidents; 5 new deaths - 1,411 total deaths.

Franklin 4 new cases reported - 1,133 total incidents; 2 new deaths - 86 total deaths.

Hampden 290 new cases - 23,066 total incidents; 2 new deaths - 1,005 total deaths.

Hampshire 39 new cases - 3,276 total incidents; 0 new deaths - 181 total deaths.

Pioneer Valley 333 new cases - 27,475 total incidents; 4 new deaths - 1,272 total deaths.

Statewide 3,760 new cases - 314,850 total; 42 new deaths - 11,759 total deaths.

NEW CASES OVER 3 DAYS

In the last three days, Berkshire County’s newly reported cases have been 25 (Sat., Dec. 19), 41 (Sun. Dec. 20), and 37 (Mon., Dec. 21)

Newly reported cases in Worcester County were 492, 624, 335

Newly reported cases in Franklin County over the last three days were 18, 17, 4

Newly reported cases in Hampden County were 193, 351, 290

were 193, 351, 290 Newly reported cases in Hampshire County were 37, 43, 39.

