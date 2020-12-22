Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: 300-Plus New Incidents Reported In Worcester Area

Kristin Palpini
COVID-19 Photo Credit: By Russ Allison Loar - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89222768

Another 335 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Worcester area on Monday, Dec. 21.

According to the most recent state data, with the added 335 cases, Worcester County has experienced 36,764 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began.

There were 5 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday in Worcester County, bringing the total number of people lost to the disease locally to 1,411.

Below are the latest COVID-19 numbers per county as well as a recounting of new cases reported over the last three days per county.

NEW CASES, DEATHS

  • Berkshire 37 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported - for a total of 4,581 reported COVID-19 incidents since the start of the pandemic - 3 new deaths - 220 deaths total.
  • Worcester 335 new cases - 36,764 total incidents; 5 new deaths - 1,411 total deaths.
  • Franklin 4 new cases reported - 1,133 total incidents; 2 new deaths - 86 total deaths.
  • Hampden 290 new cases - 23,066 total incidents; 2 new deaths - 1,005 total deaths.
  • Hampshire 39 new cases - 3,276 total incidents; 0 new deaths - 181 total deaths.
  • Pioneer Valley 333 new cases - 27,475 total incidents; 4 new deaths - 1,272 total deaths.
  • Statewide 3,760 new cases - 314,850 total; 42 new deaths - 11,759 total deaths.

NEW CASES OVER 3 DAYS

  • In the last three days, Berkshire County’s newly reported cases have been 25 (Sat., Dec. 19), 41 (Sun. Dec. 20), and 37 (Mon., Dec. 21)
  • Newly reported cases in Worcester County were 492, 624, 335
  • Newly reported cases in Franklin County over the last three days were 18, 17, 4
  • Newly reported cases in Hampden County were 193, 351, 290
  • Newly reported cases in Hampshire County were 37, 43, 39.

