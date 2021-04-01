Check Your Tickets: Time To Claim Over $2 Million In State Lottery Prizes Is Almost Up

Time runs out this week for the winners of two, large Massachusetts State Lottery prizes to claim their rewards.

If the winnings aren’t claimed then the money goes back to the Lottery. Proceeds from the lottery count as revenue for the Massachusetts state operating budget.

Friday, Jan. 8, is the last day winners can make claims on two large Massachusetts State Lottery game prizes.

The unclaimed prizes are:

100x (2017) - $1 million (15 people won and all, but 1 of them have claimed the prize)

- $1 million (15 people won and all, but 1 of them have claimed the prize) 50x (2018) - $1 million (5 people won and all, but 1 of them have claimed the prize).

Deadlines in February are also coming up for some major prizes, these are:

20x (2018) - $100,000 (8 people won and all but 1 of them have claimed the prize), deadline is Feb. 5

- $100,000 (8 people won and all but 1 of them have claimed the prize), deadline is Feb. 5 Boston Bruins (2014) - $50,000 (10 people won and all but 2 of them have claimed the prize), the deadline is Feb. 26

To see a list of all unclaimed Massachusetts lottery prizes, visit masslottery.com.

