By November, COVID-19 Vaccine Centers Should Be Operational, CDC Says

Kristin Palpini
COVID-19 Vaccine Centers Should Be Operational By Nov. 1, CDC Says
COVID-19 Vaccine Centers Should Be Operational By Nov. 1, CDC Says Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency

Preparations are being made for a COVID-19 vaccine that could be available in November, according to a letter to U.S. governors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The letter, which was obtained by McClatchy, asked governors to do what they can to clear any potential roadblocks to swift vaccine distribution.

The letter, dated Aug. 27, is from CDC Director Robert Redfield. The doctor said that the regular process of licenses and permits for distribution centers could delay the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities,” McClatchy reported the letter said.

Redfield wants any vaccine distribution centers to be operational by Nov. 1.

