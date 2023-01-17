Blackstone Man Wins $1M In State Lottery, Has Prudent Plan For The Money

Robert Matthews of Blackstone walked away a millionaire (before taxes) after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery recently.

Matthews won $1 million in the $4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game recently after purchasing the ticket at Raynham Park.

He elected to take the lump sum, which means he'll walk away with $650,000 after taxes, the lottery confirmed. Matthews plans to play it smart and invest his winnings.

Raynham Park, located at 1958 Broadway, will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

