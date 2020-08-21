All Massachusetts Students Required To Get Flu Shots

All children - and some adults - attending public Massachusetts school will have to get the flu shot.

Massachusetts public health officials have mandated that influenza immunization will be required for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending the state’s child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities.

On Wednesday, Aug 19, government officials said the new vaccine requirement will help reduce the spread of flu-related illnesses and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will need to have gotten a flu shot by Dec. 31 unless there is a medical or religious exemption provided.

Various immunizations are required to attend public schools, but the flu shot is a new one.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.