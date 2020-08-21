Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

All Massachusetts Students Required To Get Flu Shots

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
All children - and some adults - attending public Massachusetts school will have to get the flu shot.
All children - and some adults - attending public Massachusetts school will have to get the flu shot. Photo Credit: Pixabay

All children - and some adults - attending public Massachusetts school will have to get the flu shot.

Massachusetts public health officials have mandated that influenza immunization will be required for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending the state’s child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities.

On Wednesday, Aug 19, government officials said the new vaccine requirement will help reduce the spread of flu-related illnesses and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will need to have gotten a flu shot by Dec. 31 unless there is a medical or religious exemption provided.

Various immunizations are required to attend public schools, but the flu shot is a new one. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.