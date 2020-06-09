2020's Best Weekends To See Peak Fall Foliage in Massachusetts, Connecticut

Leaf-peepers get ready: We’re about to get into the fall foliage season and the best weekend to see nature’s changing colors.

This year’s peak fall foliage for most of Western Massachusetts, Worcester County, and Northwestern Connecticut is mid-October.

Peak foliage sightings should be around the weekend of the Saturday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 17, according to Weather.com.

Southern Worcester County and the eastern parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut can expect peak fall foliage in late-October.

The best weekends to peep these changing leaves will be Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31.

If you miss these opportunities to see some spectacular fall colors, southern New Jersey and New York City aren’t expected to reach their peak until early-winter, the first week or so of November, according to Weather.com.

