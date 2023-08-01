Fair 73°

Newly Minted Millionaire Retires After Winning Lottery In West Boylston

It's a dream nearly everyone has had, but Paul Bashaw gets to live it. The Worcester County resident recently won a $1 million lottery jackpot, then promptly retired from his job of more than 20 years. 

Paul Bashaw retired from his job of more than 20 years after winning $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Bashaw, age 65, of West Boylston, won the seven-figure sum after playing the $5,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off game on July 20, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. The truck driver was ecstatic, but he kept the windfall quiet. 

Bashaw didn't tell anyone at work about his lucky win until he claimed his ticket on Friday. 

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole in one – that happened five years ago – and hitting the Lottery, and now I’ve hit all three,” Bashaw said, according to the lottery. 

Bashaw took the lump-sum payment, which netted him $650,000 before taxes. He plans to use that money to travel, the lottery said. 

Bashaw bought the ticket at J&J Variety, 360 West Boylston St. in West Boylston. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off. 

